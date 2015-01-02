Rino SalviatiBorn 12 June 1922. Died 2 January 2015
1922-06-12
Gastone Tisalvi, best known as Rino Salviati (12 June 1922 – 2 January 2016) was an Italian singer, guitarist and film actor.
Arrivederci Roma
