Dario Argento (born 7 September 1940) is an Italian film director, producer, film critic and screenwriter. He is best known for his work in the horror film genre during the 1970s and 1980s, particularly in the subgenre known as giallo, and for his influence on modern horror films.

His movies include the "Animal Trilogy": The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1969), The Cat o' Nine Tails (1971) and Four Flies on Grey Velvet (1972); Deep Red (1975); and the "Three Mothers" trilogy, consisting of Suspiria (1977), Inferno (1980) and The Mother of Tears (2007). Argento is an influential pioneer of the horror-film genre, and has been called the "Master of the Thrill" and "Master of Horror".