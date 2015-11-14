Sweet Nothing
Sweet Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0fce602-6a8c-4f14-8a48-1b4d46792d15
Sweet Nothing Tracks
Sort by
Brenda Lee
Sweet Nothing
Brenda Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brenda Lee
Last played on
Gabrielle Aplin
Sweet Nothing
Gabrielle Aplin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gabrielle Aplin
Last played on
Sweet Nothing Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist