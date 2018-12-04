Frederick FennellConductor. Born 2 July 1914. Died 7 December 2004
Frederick Fennell (July 2, 1914 – December 7, 2004) was an internationally recognized conductor, and one of the primary figures in promoting the Eastman Wind Ensemble as a performing group. He was also influential as a band pedagogue, and greatly affected the field of music education in the USA and abroad. In Fennell's New York Times obituary, colleague Jerry F. Junkin was quoted as saying "He was arguably the most famous band conductor since John Philip Sousa."
Suite for Military Band No.2 in F major, Op 28b
Gustav Holst
A Lincolnshire Posy: III. Rufford Park Poachers
Percy Grainger
La Boutique fantasque (mvmts 1-4)
Ottorino Respighi
Jazz Pizzicato
Leroy Anderson
The Syncopated Clock
Leroy Anderson
Passo a sei (William Tell)
Gioachino Rossini
Country Gardens
Percy Grainger
London Suite: Covent Garden (Tarantelle)
Eric Coates
Bugler's Holiday
Leroy Anderson
March, Op 99
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gridiron Club
John Philip Sousa
The Liberty Bell
John Philip Sousa
Three Japanese Dances: no. 1 Dance with Pennons
Bernard Rogers
First Suite in E flat, Op. 28/1
Gustav Holst
New Mexico
John Philip Sousa
Colonel Bogey
Kenneth J. Alford
Chicken Reel
Leroy Anderson
Fantasia on the Dargason (Suite in F major for military band, Op 28 No 2)
Gustav Holst
The Typewriter
Leroy Anderson
Sigurd Jorsalfar, Op.22: Homage March
Edvard Grieg
Serenade In E Flat Major Op.7
Richard Strauss
March In B Flat Major
Sergei Prokofiev
Fantasia in G major for organ
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Three Elizabeths: I. Halcyon Days
Eric Coates
Pineapple Poll Suite : Poll's Dance arr for wind ensemble by W J Duthoit
Arthur Sullivan
Faust Ballet Music
Charles‐François Gounod
Sabre and Spurs
John Philip Sousa
The Liberty Bell
John Philip Sousa
Hill Song No 2
Percy Grainger
Grand March (Tannhäuser)
Richard Wagner
"Polka" from The Golden Age
Dmitri Shostakovich
