Erich KleiberBorn 5 August 1890. Died 27 January 1956
Erich Kleiber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1890-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0f0fc5c-465d-49db-8e1b-1b4ed683e441
Erich Kleiber Biography (Wikipedia)
Erich Kleiber (5 August 1890 – 27 January 1956) was an eminent Austrian conductor and a composer.[1]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erich Kleiber Tracks
Sort by
Blue Danube
Johann Strauss II
Blue Danube
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Blue Danube
Last played on
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Hugo Meyer-Welfing, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Hilde Güden, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Hilde Rössel-Majdan, Suzanne Danco, Alfred Poell, Cesare Siepi, Fernando Corena & Erich Kleiber
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist