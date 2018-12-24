Tamara Stefanovich
Tamara Stefanovich Performances & Interviews
- Lively Laideronette: a movement from Ravel's Mother Goose live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qlmmw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qlmmw.jpg2017-01-24T12:43:00.000ZTamara Stefanovich and Pierre-Laurent Aimard play 'Laideronette, Imperatrice des pagodes' from Ravel's Ma mère l'Oye together at the In Tune piano.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qlz12
Lively Laideronette: a movement from Ravel's Mother Goose live on In Tune
Tamara Stefanovich Tracks
Dialoge - concerto for 2 pianos and orchestra [rev.1965]
Bernd Alois Zimmermann
Visions de L'Amen
Olivier Messiaen
Sonata for Two Pianos
Johannes Brahms
Concerto for 2 Pianos, Percussion and Orchestra, Sz.115 (3rd mvt)
Béla Bartók
Prayer Bell Sketch
Oliver Knussen
Piano Concerto in D major (Left Hand)
Maurice Ravel
Piano Concerto for the Left Hand
Maurice Ravel
Keyboard Engine, Construction for two pianos
Harrison Birtwistle
Frames
Vassos Nicolaou
Left Alone
Hans Abrahamsen
Quasi Una Fantasia... Op. 27 No. 1
György Kurtág
Performer
Laideronette, impératrice des pagodes
Maurice Ravel
Sonata in F minor for 2 pianos, Op 34b
Johannes Brahms
Two or Four
George Benjamin
Laideronette, Imperatrice des pagodes (Ma mère l'Oye)
Maurice Ravel
Furious chorale (Játékok)
György Kurtág
Pavane de la Belle au bois dormant (Ma mère l'Oye)
Maurice Ravel
Symphony No 4 (Sinfonia Concertante)
Karol Szymanowski
Sarabande from Partita No. 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Notations No. 5
Pierre Boulez
Chorale: I call Thee Lord
Johann Sebastian Bach
Thus it happened, from Jatekok
György Kurtág
Introduction and Allegro
Maurice Ravel
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Concerto For Piano And Ensemble
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Soloists, Tamara Stefanovich, Edward Nesbit & Geoffrey Paterson
Performer
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
La valse
Tamara Stefanovich
Performer
Last played on
En blanc et noir
Claude Debussy
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: RNCM In Focus: George Benjamin
MediaCityUK, Salford
2019-01-22T01:07:55
22
Jan
2019
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: RNCM In Focus: George Benjamin
MediaCityUK, Salford
Proms 2018: Prom 28: NYO perform Mussorgsky, Ligeti and Debussy
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-04T01:07:55
4
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 28: NYO perform Mussorgsky, Ligeti and Debussy
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
2009-09-03T01:07:55
3
Sep
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
