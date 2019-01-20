Members of the CastSpecial Purpose Artist - Do not add releases here, if possible.
Members of the Cast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0ef7e1d-44ff-4039-9435-7d5fefdeecc9
Members of the Cast Tracks
Sort by
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Members of the Cast
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Last played on
Seasons Of Love
Members of the Cast
Seasons Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seasons Of Love
Last played on
Hello Dolly
Members of the Cast
Hello Dolly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Dolly
Last played on
Hello Dolly Finale
Members of the Cast
Hello Dolly Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Dolly Finale
Last played on
A Sentimental Man
Members of the Cast
A Sentimental Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Sentimental Man
Last played on
Defying Gravity
Members of the Cast
Defying Gravity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Defying Gravity
Last played on
One More Angel In Heaven
Nicolos Colicos, Aubrey Woods, Megan Kelly & Members of the Cast
One More Angel In Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Angel In Heaven
Last played on
This World Will Remember Us
Laura Osnes
This World Will Remember Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This World Will Remember Us
Last played on
The Producers: Goodbye!
Members of the Cast
The Producers: Goodbye!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Producers: Goodbye!
Last played on
'Cool' (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
'Cool' (West Side Story)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
'Cool' (West Side Story)
Director
Last played on
Popular
Members of the Cast
Popular
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Popular
Last played on
Aaron Burr Sir
Members of the Cast
Aaron Burr Sir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aaron Burr Sir
Last played on
JOHANNA
Stephen Sondheim
JOHANNA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
JOHANNA
Last played on
SEASONS OF LOVE
Larson
SEASONS OF LOVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SEASONS OF LOVE
Last played on
42nd Street (42nd Street)
Harry Warren
42nd Street (42nd Street)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
42nd Street (42nd Street)
Go Into Your Dance (42nd Street)
Harry Warren
Go Into Your Dance (42nd Street)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Into Your Dance (42nd Street)
Mame - Mame
Jerry Herman
Mame - Mame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mame - Mame
Shuffle Along
Noble Sissle
Shuffle Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shuffle Along
Seasons Of Love
Members of the Cast
Seasons Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seasons Of Love
Last played on
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
Members of the Cast
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat
Last played on
our Time
Members of the Cast
our Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
our Time
Last played on
West Side Story (Act II - abridged)
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story (Act II - abridged)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
West Side Story (Act II - abridged)
Last played on
Big Girls Don't Cry
Members of the Cast
Big Girls Don't Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Girls Don't Cry
Last played on
Cool
Members of the Cast
Cool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool
Last played on
Ain't it Good Children of Eden
Members of the Cast
Ain't it Good Children of Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't it Good Children of Eden
Last played on
Lost in Wilderness Children of Eden
Members of the Cast
Lost in Wilderness Children of Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost in Wilderness Children of Eden
Last played on
Time Warp
Members of the Cast
Time Warp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Warp
Last played on
Consider Yourself
Members of the Cast
Consider Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Consider Yourself
Last played on
Gypsy Overture
Members of the Cast
Gypsy Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Overture
Last played on
You Better Love Me While You May/Overture High Spirits
Members of the Cast
You Better Love Me While You May/Overture High Spirits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finale
Members of the Cast
Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finale
Last played on
Overture Milk and Honey
Members of the Cast
Overture Milk and Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture Milk and Honey
Last played on
Overture, Do Re Mi
Members of the Cast
Overture, Do Re Mi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture, Do Re Mi
Last played on
Aquarius
Members of the Cast
Aquarius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aquarius
Last played on
Tomorrow(Annie)
Members of the Cast
Tomorrow(Annie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow(Annie)
Last played on
It's Hard Knock Life(Annie)
Members of the Cast
It's Hard Knock Life(Annie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Hard Knock Life(Annie)
Last played on
We Kiss In A Shadow
Members of the Cast
We Kiss In A Shadow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Kiss In A Shadow
Last played on
My Shot (Hamilton)
Lin‐Manuel Miranda
My Shot (Hamilton)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Shot (Hamilton)
Last played on
I Feel Pretty
Leonard Bernstein
I Feel Pretty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Feel Pretty
Last played on
Members of the Cast Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Questions for... Cat Power
-
Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylan
-
Memories of Bob Dylan
-
Ricky Ross performs Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
-
Why it's pointless trying to interview Bob Dylan!
-
Wonderful Peggy Seeger
-
When Dylan went electric
-
Joe Boyd On An Illustrious Music Career
-
Bob Dylan is inducted in to Michael Balls Singers Hall of Fame
-
Bonnie Dobson on Dylan, Seeger and other folk luminaries
Back to artist