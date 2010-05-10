Ling tosite Sigure (Japanese: 凛として時雨 Hepburn: Rin Toshite Shigure, literally "Cold as shower in late autumn", stylized as Ling tosite sigure) is a Japanese rock trio, formed in 2002 in Saitama Prefecture. The band's style resembles post-hardcore and progressive rock, often incorporating rapid changes of tempo and mood framed in complex guitar melodies and technical drumming. They utilize both male and female vocals ranging from soft singing to loud wails and screams.