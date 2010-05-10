Ling Tosite Sigure / Rin Tosite SigureJ-rock. Formed 2002
Ling Tosite Sigure / Rin Tosite Sigure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0ecfe6b-1035-4d0a-b8c8-c75872139151
Biography (Wikipedia)
Ling tosite Sigure (Japanese: 凛として時雨 Hepburn: Rin Toshite Shigure, literally "Cold as shower in late autumn", stylized as Ling tosite sigure) is a Japanese rock trio, formed in 2002 in Saitama Prefecture. The band's style resembles post-hardcore and progressive rock, often incorporating rapid changes of tempo and mood framed in complex guitar melodies and technical drumming. They utilize both male and female vocals ranging from soft singing to loud wails and screams.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Telecastic Fake Show
Ling Tosite Sigure / Rin Tosite Sigure
Telecastic Fake Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist