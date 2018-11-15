Kari LövaasNorwegian soprano. Born 13 May 1939
Kari Lövaas
1939-05-13
Kari Lövaas Biography (Wikipedia)
Kari Løvaas (born 13 May 1939) is a Norwegian operatic soprano who made an international career, mostly using the German spelling of her name, Kari Lövaas, outside Scandinavia. She has performed at international festivals such as the Salzburg Festival and the Lucerne Festival in both opera and concert. She participated in complete recordings of rarely performed operas, including works by Haydn and composers of the 20th century, has recorded Lieder and has regularly appeared in choral concerts.
Petite messe solennelle: Credo
Gioachino Rossini
Petite messe solennelle: Credo
Petite messe solennelle: Credo
Ensemble
