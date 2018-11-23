Brendan Bowyer (born 12 October 1938 in Waterford, Ireland) is an Irish singer best known for fronting the Royal Showband and The Big Eight, and who had five number one hits in Ireland. He is also renowned for having The Beatles open for the Royal Showband at a concert on 2 April 1962 at the Pavilion Theatre, Liverpool, some six months before the release of The Beatles first single Love Me Do in October 1962. Brendan is regarded as one of the first headlining Elvis impersonators. Elvis Presley himself was a big fan of Brendan's performances and would often attend Bowyer's concerts in the Stardust Resort & Casino, Las Vegas during the 1970s.[citation needed]