Maria SchneiderBorn 27 November 1960
Maria Schneider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0eb374d-ce13-4900-b8aa-a25fde420355
Maria Schneider Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Lynn Schneider (born November 27, 1960) is an American composer and jazz orchestra leader who has won multiple Grammy Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maria Schneider Tracks
Sort by
Days Of Wine And Roses
Maria Schneider
Days Of Wine And Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Days Of Wine And Roses
Last played on
All Night, in Gusty Winds
Scott Robinson, Maria Schneider, Dawn Upshaw & Australian Chamber Orchestra
All Night, in Gusty Winds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbfd.jpglink
All Night, in Gusty Winds
Performer
Last played on
Sky Blue
Maria Schneider
Sky Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sky Blue
Last played on
Sky Blue
Maria Schneider Orchestra
Sky Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sky Blue
Last played on
Hang Gliding
Maria Schneider
Hang Gliding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hang Gliding
Cerulean Skies
Maria Schneider
Cerulean Skies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cerulean Skies
The 'Pretty' Road
Maria Schneider
The 'Pretty' Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The 'Pretty' Road
Latest Maria Schneider News
Maria Schneider Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist