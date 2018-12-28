David AthertonBorn 3 January 1944
1944-01-03
David Atherton OBE (born 3 January 1944) is an English conductor and co-founder of the London Sinfonietta.
Trauermusik
Paul Hindemith
Trauermusik
Trauermusik
A Winter Idyll
Gustav Holst
A Winter Idyll
A Winter Idyll
Symphony No 3, Op 36, 'Sorrowful Songs'
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Symphony No 3, Op 36, 'Sorrowful Songs'
Symphony No 3, Op 36, 'Sorrowful Songs'
Fanfara
Krzysztof Penderecki
Fanfara
Fanfara
Calm Sea in Summer (Sea Sketches)
Grace Williams
Calm Sea in Summer (Sea Sketches)
Calm Sea in Summer (Sea Sketches)
Rikadla (Nonsense Nursery Rhymes) - excerpt
Leos Janáček
Rikadla (Nonsense Nursery Rhymes) - excerpt
Rikadla (Nonsense Nursery Rhymes) - excerpt
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1
Johannesburg Festival Overture
William Walton
Johannesburg Festival Overture
Johannesburg Festival Overture
March 'The Iron Brigade'
Arnold Schoenberg
March 'The Iron Brigade'
March 'The Iron Brigade'
Dance Overture, Op.16
William Mathias
Dance Overture, Op.16
Dance Overture, Op.16
Sea Sketches: V. Calm Sea in Summer
Grace Williams
Sea Sketches: V. Calm Sea in Summer
Sea Sketches: V. Calm Sea in Summer
The Whale: The Prayer
John Tavener
The Whale: The Prayer
The Whale: The Prayer
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
Kurt Weill
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
Libra
Roberto Gerhard
Libra
Libra
The Whale
John Tavener
The Whale
The Whale
Verses for Ensembles
Harrison Birtwistle
Verses for Ensembles
Verses for Ensembles
Chamber Concerto
György Ligeti
Chamber Concerto
Chamber Concerto
Octet
Igor Stravinsky
Octet
Octet
Virelai (Sus une fontayne)
Harrison Birtwistle
Virelai (Sus une fontayne)
Virelai (Sus une fontayne)
Last played on
NYNM: In Broken Images
Harrison Birtwistle
NYNM: In Broken Images
NYNM: In Broken Images
Last played on
Suite for wind orchestra from 'The Threepenny Opera'
Kurt Weill
Suite for wind orchestra from 'The Threepenny Opera'
Suite for wind orchestra from 'The Threepenny Opera'
Last played on
Laudi Op.62
William Mathias
Laudi Op.62
Laudi Op.62
Last played on
Clarinet Concerto Op 68
William Mathias
Clarinet Concerto Op 68
Clarinet Concerto Op 68
Last played on
Piano concerto No 3 Op 40
William Mathias
Piano concerto No 3 Op 40
Piano concerto No 3 Op 40
Last played on
A Dance Overture (Dawns agored) Op.16
William Mathias
A Dance Overture (Dawns agored) Op.16
A Dance Overture (Dawns agored) Op.16
Last played on
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
John Tavener
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
Last played on
De Staat
Louis Andriessen
De Staat
De Staat
Last played on
Quintet Op 26 - Rondo
Arnold Schoenberg
Quintet Op 26 - Rondo
Quintet Op 26 - Rondo
Last played on
Sailing Song (Sea Sketches)
Grace Williams
Sailing Song (Sea Sketches)
Sailing Song (Sea Sketches)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2013-14: Vale of Glamorgan Festival
St David's Hall, Cardiff
17
May
2014
St David's Hall 2013-14: Vale of Glamorgan Festival
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2013: Prom 39: Holst, Nishat Khan & Vaughan Williams
12
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 39: Holst, Nishat Khan & Vaughan Williams
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 2: Maxwell Davies, Aperghis & Sir Harrison Birtwistle
20
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 2: Maxwell Davies, Aperghis & Sir Harrison Birtwistle
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 25
4
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 27
4
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
