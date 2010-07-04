Darryl WayBorn 17 December 1948
Darryl Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-12-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0e996dc-30f9-4f10-ae87-e514e56d43b7
Darryl Way Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Darryl Way (born 17 December 1948 in Taunton, Somerset) is an English rock and classical musician who was a founding member of Curved Air and co-writer of their only hit single, "Back Street Luv". He is best known as a violinist although he also plays keyboards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darryl Way Tracks
Sort by
First Movement
Darryl Way
First Movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Movement
Last played on
Darryl Way Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist