DRS (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) was an American contemporary R&B group from Sacramento, California. Their biggest success was their hit single, "Gangsta Lean". The lead singer of the group has a daughter born in 1993, Aranesa Turner who is now currently a thriving Christian pop singer based out of Sacramento.

The Gangsta Lean album was released under Hammer's talent company, Roll Wit It Entertainment. A top selling song of the year at the time, "Gangsta Lean" has sold over 2.5 million copies with over 2 million views on YouTube. The Group DRS was discovered by the production team, The Whole 9. When The Whole 9 signed a production deal with MC Hammer's Roll Wit It Entertainment, they brought DRS with them and MC Hammer made the deal to sign them to Capitol Records.