Charles Crozat ConverseBorn 7 October 1832. Died 18 October 1918
Charles Crozat Converse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1832-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0e6bc5d-e09d-4256-b88f-5c542a3a4463
Charles Crozat Converse Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Crozat Converse (October 7, 1832 – October 18, 1918) was an American attorney who also worked as a composer of church songs. He is notable for setting to music the words of Joseph Scriven to become the hymn "What a Friend We Have in Jesus". Converse published an arrangement of "The Death of Minnehaha", with words by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Crozat Converse Tracks
Sort by
What A Friend We Have In Jesus/Praise Him (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerry Logan, Clive McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
Charles Crozat Converse
What A Friend We Have In Jesus/Praise Him (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerry Logan, Clive McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Friend We Have In Jesus/Praise Him (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerry Logan, Clive McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
Lyricist
Last played on
What A Friend We Have In Jesus / Praise Him
Nicky Brown
What A Friend We Have In Jesus / Praise Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Friend We Have In Jesus / Praise Him
Last played on
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
Charles Crozat Converse
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
Last played on
What a friend we have in Jesus for voice and accompaniment
Charles Crozat Converse
What a friend we have in Jesus for voice and accompaniment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What a friend we have in Jesus for voice and accompaniment
Performer
Last played on
Charles Crozat Converse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist