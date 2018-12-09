David BallUS country musician. Born 9 July 1953
David Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0e567d7-0438-49c2-98af-c38f3ea50662
David Ball Biography (Wikipedia)
David Ball (born July 9, 1953) is an American country music singer-songwriter and musician. Active since 1988, he has recorded a total of seven studio albums on several labels, including his platinum certified debut Thinkin' Problem. Fourteen of Ball's singles have entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. His highest-peaking chart entries are 1994's "Thinkin' Problem" and 2001's "Riding With Private Malone", both of which peaked at No. 2.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Ball Tracks
Sort by
I Never Did Know
David Ball
I Never Did Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Never Did Know
Last played on
Riding With Private Malone
David Ball
Riding With Private Malone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riding With Private Malone
Last played on
Jeanie's Back In The Bottle
David Ball
Jeanie's Back In The Bottle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How to Be Human (BBC Music Introducing on BBC Tees Session)
David Ball
How to Be Human (BBC Music Introducing on BBC Tees Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More Lonely
David Ball
No More Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More Lonely
Last played on
Hot Water Pipe
David Ball
Hot Water Pipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Water Pipe
Last played on
If You'd Like Some Lovin'
David Ball
If You'd Like Some Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You'd Like Some Lovin'
Last played on
Circle Of Friends
David Ball
Circle Of Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Circle Of Friends
Last played on
Thinkin Problem
David Ball
Thinkin Problem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thinkin Problem
Last played on
What Kind Of Hold?
David Ball
What Kind Of Hold?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Kind Of Hold?
Last played on
Don't Think Twice
David Ball
Don't Think Twice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Think Twice
Last played on
AMIGO
David Ball
AMIGO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
AMIGO
Last played on
Ill Follow The Sun
David Ball
Ill Follow The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill Follow The Sun
Last played on
Wherever You Come Back To Me
David Ball
Wherever You Come Back To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Always Talked About Mexico
David Ball
She Always Talked About Mexico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Always Talked About Mexico
Last played on
Watching My Baby Not Coming Back
David Ball
Watching My Baby Not Coming Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watching My Baby Not Coming Back
Last played on
Hangin In And Hangin On
David Ball
Hangin In And Hangin On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hangin In And Hangin On
Last played on
New Shiner Polka
David Ball
New Shiner Polka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Shiner Polka
Last played on
Please Feed The Jukebox
David Ball
Please Feed The Jukebox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Feed The Jukebox
Last played on
When The Thought of You
David Ball
When The Thought of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Thought of You
Last played on
Smiling In The Morning
David Ball
Smiling In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smiling In The Morning
Last played on
Texas Echo
David Ball
Texas Echo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Texas Echo
Last played on
What'll I Do If I Don't Have You
David Ball
What'll I Do If I Don't Have You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louisiana Melody
David Ball
Louisiana Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louisiana Melody
Last played on
David Ball Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist