George Gruntz
1932-06-24
George Gruntz Biography (Wikipedia)
George Gruntz (24 June 1932 – 10 January 2013) was a Swiss jazz pianist, organist, harpsichordist, keyboardist and composer known for the George Gruntz Concert Big Band, and his work with artists such as Phil Woods, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Don Cherry, Chet Baker, Art Farmer, Dexter Gordon, Johnny Griffin and Mel Lewis.
Gruntz, who was born in Basel, Switzerland, was also an accomplished arranger and composer, having been commissioned by many orchestras and symphonies. From 1972 to 1994 he served as artistic director for the JazzFest Berlin.
George Gruntz Tracks
Spanish Castles (feat. Barney Wilen)
Spanish Castles (feat. Barney Wilen)
Spanish Castles (feat. Barney Wilen)
Ciacona F-Moll
Ciacona F-Moll
Ciacona F-Moll
