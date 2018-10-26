Archibald Joyce (25 May 1873 – 22 March 1963) was an English light music composer known for his early waltzes.

He first came to prominence with the publication of his Waltz Songe d'Automne (1908) which fast became a hit. The piece is in a minor key, with the melody in a relatively low tenor register.

The following year he repeated this success with his Waltz Visions of Salome (1909) also in the same low-pitched minor-key style. He was billed by his publishers, Ascherberg Hopwood and Crew, as the "English Waltz King".

His music was immensely popular with dance orchestras of the period together with amateur pianists. The piano solo sheet music for his waltzes sold in very large quantities in the UK. He continued primarily with his distinctive waltzes until the start of the WW1 period. His other principal hits during this period were Dreaming waltz (1911), Charming and The Passing of Salome waltzes (1912), 1000 Kisses and Always Gay waltzes (1913) and Remembrance waltz (1914).