Osvaldo FresedoBorn 5 May 1897. Died 18 November 1984
Osvaldo Fresedo
1897-05-05
Osvaldo Fresedo Biography (Wikipedia)
Osvaldo Fresedo (May 5, 1897 - November 18, 1984), nicknamed El pibe de La Paternal ("the kid from La Paternal") was an Argentine songwriter and director of a tango orchestra. He had the longest recording career in tango, from 1925 to 1980.
Osvaldo Fresedo Tracks
Vida Mia
Vida Mia
Vida Mia
Vida Mia
Vida Mia
Vida Mia
Uno
Uno
Uno
