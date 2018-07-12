David Butt PhilipBorn 12 March 1980
David Butt Philip
1980-03-12
David Butt Philip (born 12 March 1980) is a British operatic tenor.
David Butt Philip Tracks
Ideale
Paolo Tosti
Ideale
Ideale
Seven, They Are Seven (Proms 2017)
Sergei Prokofiev
Seven, They Are Seven (Proms 2017)
Seven, They Are Seven (Proms 2017)
The Dream of Gerontius
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius
The Dream of Gerontius
Semiramide (Proms 2016)
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide (Proms 2016)
Semiramide (Proms 2016)
Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo Op.22: Sonetto XXIV "Spirto ben nato"
Benjamin Britten
Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo Op.22: Sonetto XXIV "Spirto ben nato"
Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo Op.22: Sonetto XXIV "Spirto ben nato"
Dream of Gerontius (excerpt): "Sanctus fortis"
Edward Elgar
Dream of Gerontius (excerpt): "Sanctus fortis"
Dream of Gerontius (excerpt): "Sanctus fortis"
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem
Requiem
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60
Richard Strauss
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 30: Walton – Belshazzar’s Feast
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-07T00:59:56
7
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 30: Walton – Belshazzar’s Feast
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-04T00:59:56
4
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 2
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-16T00:59:56
16
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 2
Royal Albert Hall
