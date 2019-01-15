Beady EyeFormed 2009. Disbanded October 2014
Beady Eye Biography (Wikipedia)
Beady Eye were an English rock band formed in 2009 by lead vocalist Liam Gallagher, guitarists Gem Archer and Andy Bell, and drummer Chris Sharrock, all former members of Oasis. In 2013, former Kasabian guitarist Jay Mehler joined the band playing bass guitar on tour.
The band's origins lie in the break-up of Oasis, after chief songwriter and lead guitarist Noel Gallagher quit acrimoniously in August 2009. The remaining members gathered on and decided that they would "not quit making music together" and so they formed the band Beady Eye.
The band released two studio albums: Different Gear, Still Speeding (2011) and BE (2013). Both have reached the Top 5 in the UK Album Chart, but as of November 2013 they had only one UK Top 40 single, "The Roller", peaking at number 31. However, Beady Eye received some acclaim for their music by Oasis fans, with Q claiming that their debut album is the best Liam has performed on since (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.
On 25 October 2014, Liam Gallagher announced, via Twitter, that Beady Eye had disbanded.
- Beady Eye speak to Matt Everitthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018pr15.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018pr15.jpg2013-05-07T10:25:00.000ZLiam, Gem and Andy speak to Matt about the making of their new album, BE.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018pr3p
Beady Eye speak to Matt Everitt
- Beady Eye join Zane Lowe in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018dlvb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018dlvb.jpg2013-04-30T11:03:00.000ZBeady Eye pass through the studio to talk to Zane about their new addition to the band, Jay Mehler and recording their latest album, BE.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018dlyh
Beady Eye join Zane Lowe in the studio
Beady Eye Tracks
Sort by
Wigwam
The Beat Goes On
Second Bite Of The Apple
I'm Just Saying
Flick of the Finger
Shine A Light
Beatles and Stones
For Anyone
Four Letter Word
Four Letter Word (Instrumental)
The Roller
Bring The Light
Iz Rite
Soul Love
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Beady Eye Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Richard Ashcroft: "Don't wait for opportunity!"
-
Noel Gallagher
-
Richard Ashcroft on the making of Urban Hymns
-
"You can hear some demented guy screaming..." - Richard Ashcroft on Liam Gallagher's hidden Urban Hymns appearance
-
"The older you get potentially the more empathy you have with life" - Richard Ashcroft on the power of age in songwriting
-
'Creating something in the studio is the biggest buzz' Richard Ashcroft on his creative process
-
Jersey Live: Richard Ashcroft interview
-
They didn't get round to talking in the 90s, but Chris finally speaks to Richard for the first time!
-
Noel Gallagher sings AKA... What a Life!
-
Noel Gallagher sings AKA... Broken Arrow