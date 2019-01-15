Beady Eye were an English rock band formed in 2009 by lead vocalist Liam Gallagher, guitarists Gem Archer and Andy Bell, and drummer Chris Sharrock, all former members of Oasis. In 2013, former Kasabian guitarist Jay Mehler joined the band playing bass guitar on tour.

The band's origins lie in the break-up of Oasis, after chief songwriter and lead guitarist Noel Gallagher quit acrimoniously in August 2009. The remaining members gathered on and decided that they would "not quit making music together" and so they formed the band Beady Eye.

The band released two studio albums: Different Gear, Still Speeding (2011) and BE (2013). Both have reached the Top 5 in the UK Album Chart, but as of November 2013 they had only one UK Top 40 single, "The Roller", peaking at number 31. However, Beady Eye received some acclaim for their music by Oasis fans, with Q claiming that their debut album is the best Liam has performed on since (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.

On 25 October 2014, Liam Gallagher announced, via Twitter, that Beady Eye had disbanded.