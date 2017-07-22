Steven StuckyBorn 7 November 1949. Died 14 February 2016
Steven Stucky
1949-11-07
Steven Stucky Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Edward Stucky (November 7, 1949 − February 14, 2016) was a Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer.
Steven Stucky Tracks
O Sacrum Convivium
Steven Stucky
O Sacrum Convivium
O Sacrum Convivium
O vos omnes
Steven Stucky
O vos omnes
O vos omnes
Rhapsodies for Orchestra
Steven Stucky
Rhapsodies for Orchestra
Rhapsodies for Orchestra
O sacrum convivium
Steven Stucky
O sacrum convivium
O sacrum convivium
Three New Motets 'in memoriam Thomas Tallis'
Steven Stucky
Three New Motets 'in memoriam Thomas Tallis'
Three New Motets 'in memoriam Thomas Tallis'
