Cuban Boys
Cuban Boys Biography
The Cuban Boys are an English electronic group and production team, currently composed of Skreen B and Ricardo Autobahn; the band formerly also included B.L. Underwood ("Blu") and Jenny McLaren (Autobahn's sister). Their music is characterised by fast electronic beats, heavy reliance upon samples and the repetition of the words "The Cuban Boys" in the background of many of their tracks. They achieved success after being aired on John Peel's BBC Radio 1 show with sample-heavy dance tracks and cut-ups and were responsible for the UK No. 4 hit single "Cognoscenti Vs. Intelligentsia" which was released through EMI.
Cognoscenti Vs Intelligentsia
Cuban Boys
Cognoscenti Vs Intelligentsia
Cognoscenti Vs Intelligentsia
Let's Get Raunchier (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1999)
Cuban Boys
Let's Get Raunchier (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1999)
Stardust (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1999)
Cuban Boys
Stardust (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1999)
Hanging on the telephone (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1999)
Cuban Boys
Hanging on the telephone (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1999)
In the Lead
Cuban Boys
In the Lead
In the Lead
Your Nation Needs You
Cuban Boys
Your Nation Needs You
Your Nation Needs You
Two Of The Beatles Have Died
Cuban Boys
Two Of The Beatles Have Died
Two Of The Beatles Have Died
