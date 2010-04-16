Adam K & Soha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0d5c3ce-c8dd-4a62-8be2-196f3afdbf55
Adam K & Soha Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam K & Soha are a Canadian DJ and music production duo comprising Adam Kershen and Soha Radjpoust. They are based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and specialize in progressive house music.
The duo has released a number of singles including "Twilight" on Adam K's label Hotbox Digital Music as well as numerous remixes for other artists including Kaskade, Benny Benassi, Tomcraft, and U2.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adam K & Soha Links
