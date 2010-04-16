Adam K & Soha are a Canadian DJ and music production duo comprising Adam Kershen and Soha Radjpoust. They are based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and specialize in progressive house music.

The duo has released a number of singles including "Twilight" on Adam K's label Hotbox Digital Music as well as numerous remixes for other artists including Kaskade, Benny Benassi, Tomcraft, and U2.