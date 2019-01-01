ElenaRomanian pop singer. Born 30 July 1985
Elena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0d3f28b-3f9c-4a75-a9a4-a47c317182ab
Elena Biography (Wikipedia)
Elena Gheorghe (born 30 July 1985;) is a Romanian singer. In the first half of the 2000s, she joined the Romanian pop group Mandinga, with whom she released two albums with. In 2006 she separated from the group and pursued her solo career. She has released three studio albums and one compilation album. She scored a top ten in the Romanian Top 100 with the debut single "Vocea Ta".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elena Tracks
Sort by
Elena Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist