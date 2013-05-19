Corry BrokkenBorn 3 December 1932. Died 31 May 2016
Corry Brokken
1932-12-03
Corry Brokken Biography (Wikipedia)
Cornelia Maria "Corry" Brokken (3 December 1932 – 31 May 2016) was a Dutch singer. In 1957, she was the first Dutch winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, one of the high points in a long career as a singer and entertainer in the 1950s and 1960s, during which she scored a number of hits and sang in the popular Sleeswijk Revue with Snip en Snap, and had her own television show. She ended her career in 1976 to study law, and became an attorney and then a judge. Brokken wrote an autobiography, and in the 1990s returned to the public eye, writing a weekly column and again performing and recording.
Corry Brokken Tracks
Net Als Toen
