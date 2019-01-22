Steve Gunn
Steve Gunn Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Gunn (born in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, United States) is an American, Brooklyn-based, singer-songwriter. Gunn was formerly a guitarist in Kurt Vile's backing band, The Violators.
Gunn has stated that his musical influences include Michael Chapman, La Monte Young, Indian music, John Fahey, Jack Rose, Robbie Basho, and Sandy Bull.
Steve Gunn Tracks
She Was So Fair (feat. Steve Gunn)
Elena Setien
Vagabond
Steve Gunn
New Moon
Steve Gunn
Ancient Jules
Steve Gunn
Way Out Weather
Steve Gunn
For Bruce
Steve Gunn
Park Bench Smile
Steve Gunn
Heavy Sails
Steve Gunn
Milly's Garden
Steve Gunn
Dive For The Pearl
Steve Gunn
Saudade Do Santos-o-Velho
Steve Gunn
Cardinal 51
Steve Gunn
Drifter
Steve Gunn
Water Wheel
Steve Gunn
