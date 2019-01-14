Terje Olsen (born 1981), better known as Todd Terje, is a Norwegian DJ, songwriter, and record producer. His stage name is a homage to house music producer Todd Terry.

Called "King of the summer jams" by Mixmag, "one third of the Holy Trinity of Norwegian disco" by Spin magazine, and "one of [the Scandinavian dance scene's] prominent figures" by AllMusic, Todd Terje made his name with a string of remixes and re-edits in the mid 2000s. He is the younger brother of Olaf Olsen, who often performs drums for Terje's live shows.

He was one of the headliners at the prestigious Sónar festival in Barcelona, playing alongside frequent collaborator Lindstrøm. He was listed at #17 in the Rolling Stone magazine list of "The 25 DJs That Rule the Earth". In July 2013 he recorded a mix for BBC Radio 1's Essential Mix series. He is best known for his 2012 house track "Inspector Norse". The song Alfonso Muskedunder was featured in an episode of the third season of the television series Better Call Saul on AMC. The introduction to "It's Album Time" is regularly referenced in a feature in Radio 1 DJ, Huw Stephens' late night show.