Friend & Lover
1965
Friend & Lover Biography
Friend & Lover was an American folk-singing duo composed of husband-and-wife team Jim and Cathy Post. The duo is best known for its hit single "Reach out of the Darkness," which reached number 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in the summer of 1968.
