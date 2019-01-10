Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06d8nx8.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0ca8fb6-fa68-4cba-96e0-52ed3d0e3eae
Tracks
Sort by
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Sousa Marches - Medley Part 2
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Sousa Marches - Medley Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Sousa Marches - Medley Part 2
Last played on
Sousa Marches - Medley Part 1
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Sousa Marches - Medley Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Sousa Marches - Medley Part 1
Last played on
South American Joe (feat. Brian Lawrence)
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
South American Joe (feat. Brian Lawrence)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
South American Joe (feat. Brian Lawrence)
Last played on
Happy Feet
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Happy Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Happy Feet
Last played on
Amy Wonderful Amy
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Amy Wonderful Amy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
I Want To Be Bad
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
I Want To Be Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
I Want To Be Bad
The Wedding Of The Painted Doll
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
The Wedding Of The Painted Doll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
My Wife is on a Diet
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
My Wife is on a Diet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
My Wife is on a Diet
Tap Your Feet
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Tap Your Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Tap Your Feet
Last played on
Yes Sir that's my baby
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Yes Sir that's my baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Yes Sir that's my baby
Last played on
Shepherd Of The Hills
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Shepherd Of The Hills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Shepherd Of The Hills
Last played on
Life Begins at Oxford Circus-
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Life Begins at Oxford Circus-
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
I Believe in Miracles
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
I Believe in Miracles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
I Believe in Miracles
Last played on
Oh Donna Clara
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Oh Donna Clara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Oh Donna Clara
Last played on
On Your Toes
Jack Hylton
On Your Toes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Your Toes
Last played on
Cinderella Sweetheart
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Cinderella Sweetheart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Cinderella Sweetheart
Last played on
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS
Last played on
The Girl With Dreamy Eyes
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
The Girl With Dreamy Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
The Girl With Dreamy Eyes
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Makin' Whoopee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Makin' Whoopee
Last played on
If I had a talking picture of you
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
If I had a talking picture of you
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
If I had a talking picture of you
Last played on
Get Out Of Town, from Leave It To Me
Cole Porter
Get Out Of Town, from Leave It To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Get Out Of Town, from Leave It To Me
Last played on
The Umbrella Man
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
The Umbrella Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
The Umbrella Man
Last played on
Sing baby sing
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Sing baby sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Sing baby sing
Last played on
You're the cream in my coffee
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
You're the cream in my coffee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
You're the cream in my coffee
Last played on
Tiptoe Through the Tulips
J Burke & Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Tiptoe Through the Tulips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiptoe Through the Tulips
Performer
Last played on
Happy Days are Here Again
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Happy Days are Here Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Happy Days are Here Again
Last played on
September In The Rain
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
September In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
September In The Rain
Last played on
We're In The Money
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
We're In The Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
We're In The Money
Last played on
Most Gentlemen Don't Like Love
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Most Gentlemen Don't Like Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Love for Sale
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Love for Sale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Blue Skies Are Around The Corner
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Blue Skies Are Around The Corner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Blue Skies Are Around The Corner
Last played on
Lords Of The Air
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Lords Of The Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Lords Of The Air
Last played on
One, Two button your shoe
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
One, Two button your shoe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
One, Two button your shoe
Last played on
Life Is Just A Bowl Of Cherries
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Life Is Just A Bowl Of Cherries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Life Is Just A Bowl Of Cherries
Last played on
Midnight Blue
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Midnight Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Midnight Blue
Last played on
She's A Very Good Friend Of A Friend Of Mine
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
She's A Very Good Friend Of A Friend Of Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Everything's in Rhythm with my heart
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
Everything's in Rhythm with my heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
Everything's in Rhythm with my heart
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist