Cheryl Wheeler (born July 10, 1951) is an American singer-songwriter of contemporary folk music, based in New England. To date, she has recorded thirteen folk albums, and has toured extensively throughout the United States. Wheeler was born in Timonium, Maryland, where she attended Dulaney High School. She performed at clubs in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area. She moved to Rhode Island in 1976, where she played at various clubs in the New England area. Jonathan Edwards asked her to tour with him when his bass player became unavailable. He has since produced a number of her albums. Wheeler and her partner, Cathleen, were married in 2004.