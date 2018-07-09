Cheryl WheelerBorn 10 July 1951
Cheryl Wheeler
1951-07-10
Cheryl Wheeler Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheryl Wheeler (born July 10, 1951) is an American singer-songwriter of contemporary folk music, based in New England. To date, she has recorded thirteen folk albums, and has toured extensively throughout the United States. Wheeler was born in Timonium, Maryland, where she attended Dulaney High School. She performed at clubs in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area. She moved to Rhode Island in 1976, where she played at various clubs in the New England area. Jonathan Edwards asked her to tour with him when his bass player became unavailable. He has since produced a number of her albums. Wheeler and her partner, Cathleen, were married in 2004.
Cheryl Wheeler Tracks
Further & Further Away
Cheryl Wheeler
Further & Further Away
Further & Further Away
Last played on
His Hometown
Cheryl Wheeler
His Hometown
His Hometown
Last played on
When Fall Comes to New England
Cheryl Wheeler
When Fall Comes to New England
When Fall Comes to New England
Last played on
Last played on
Miss You More Than I'm Mad
Cheryl Wheeler
Miss You More Than I'm Mad
Northern Girl
Cheryl Wheeler
Northern Girl
Northern Girl
Last played on
I Know This Town
Cheryl Wheeler
I Know This Town
I Know This Town
Last played on
