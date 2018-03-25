Walter Lambe
Walter Lambe (1450–1? – after Michaelmas 1504) was an English composer.
His works are well represented in Eton Choirbook. Also Lambeth and Caius Choirbook include his works.
Born in Salisbury, elected King's Scholar at Eton College in August 1467 aged 15. By 1477 Lambe was a clerk at Holy Trinity College, Arundel and in 1479 he moved to St George'e Chapel, Windsor as a clerk of the choir there.
