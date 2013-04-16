Choking VictimFormed 1992. Disbanded 1999
Choking Victim
1992
Choking Victim Biography (Wikipedia)
Choking Victim was an American punk rock band formed in New York City, which lasted from 1992 to 1999. They played a mix of hardcore punk and ska (known as ska-core). Following the breakup of the band, which occurred the same day as the recording of their only studio album No Gods, No Managers, members went on to form Leftöver Crack and INDK (among others).
Choking Victim Tracks
Infested
Choking Victim
Infested
Infested
Last played on
500 Channels
Choking Victim
500 Channels
500 Channels
Last played on
Choking Victim
Choking Victim
Choking Victim
Choking Victim
Last played on
