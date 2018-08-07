In EssenceFormed 1993
In Essence
1993
In Essence Biography (Wikipedia)
In Essence (occasionally referred to as I.E.) was a five-member Canadian R&B group based in Toronto, Ontario. Their music has been played both in Canada and the United States. The band was active between 1993 and 2007, and their album The Master Plan was a 2004 Juno Award winner.
