Petr VronskýBorn 1946
Petr Vronský
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0c6e435-8f91-435f-a52d-5fff8bbf0a2e
Petr Vronský Biography (Wikipedia)
Petr Vronský (born 1946) is a Czech conductor. From 1983-1991 he conducted the Brno Philharmonic Orchestra. He currently conducts the Moravian Philharmonic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Petr Vronský Tracks
Sort by
La Bagarre
Bohuslav Martinu
La Bagarre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8j.jpglink
La Bagarre
Last played on
Half-time - rondo
Bohuslav Martinu
Half-time - rondo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8j.jpglink
Half-time - rondo
Last played on
Back to artist