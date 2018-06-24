MyrathFormed 2006
Myrath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0c61019-6f4a-4313-9c43-57df14ab4dce
Myrath Biography (Wikipedia)
Myrath (Arabic: ميراث - "Legacy") is a Tunisian progressive oriental metal band formed in 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Myrath Tracks
Sort by
Duat
Myrath
Duat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duat
Last played on
Forever And A Day
Myrath
Forever And A Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever And A Day
Last played on
Myrath Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist