Bobby HatfieldBorn 10 August 1940. Died 5 November 2003
Bobby Hatfield
1940-08-10
Bobby Hatfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lee Hatfield (August 10, 1940 – November 5, 2003) was an American singer, best known as one half of the Righteous Brothers. He sang the tenor part for the duo, but his most recognizable work is his 1965 recording of "Unchained Melody" which he performed as a solo.
Bobby Hatfield Tracks
Show Me The Sunshine
Bobby Hatfield
So Much Love
Bobby Hatfield
Soul Cafe
Bobby Hatfield
Shuckin' And Jivin'
Bobby Hatfield
I Saw A Lark
Bobby Hatfield
You Left The Water Running
Bobby Hatfield
