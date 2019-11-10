Colin ThackeryEnglish Korean War veteran and singer who won the thirteenth series of Britain's Got Talent in June 2019.. Born 9 March 1930
Colin Thackery
1930-03-09
Moon River - Michael Ball Session 10th Nov 2019
Colin Thackery
Moon River - Michael Ball Session 10th Nov 2019
I Vow To Thee, My Country - Michael Ball Session 10th Nov 2019
Colin Thackery
I Vow To Thee, My Country - Michael Ball Session 10th Nov 2019
