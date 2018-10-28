Gary Burr, born in Meriden, Connecticut, is an American musician, songwriter, and record producer, primarily in the country music genre. Many of the songs he has written have become Top-10 hits, the first of which was "Love's Been A Little Bit Hard On Me" released by Juice Newton (#7 on Billboard's Hot 100) in 1982. He became a member of the group Pure Prairie League (1984 to 1985), taking over after Vince Gill departed the group. Burr later moved to Nashville to focus on his songwriting career, though he has continued performing and is currently a member of the Blue Sky Riders. He has written and co-written songs for a large number of country artists (The Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire, Patty Loveless, etc.), and a few songs for Pop and Rock artists (Juice Newton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lisa Loeb).