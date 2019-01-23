Charlie Dore
1956
Charlie Dore Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Dore (born 1956) is an English singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and actress.
Although best known as a singer-songwriter, Dore has a multi-faceted career that includes acting in film, TV and radio, comedy-improvisation and composition for film and TV. She studied drama at the Arts Educational School, Tring and London.
Charlie Dore Performances & Interviews
- Charlie Dore - Man In Bedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fs0g3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fs0g3.jpg2017-09-12T13:00:00.000ZCharlie Dore performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05frzsd
Charlie Dore - Man In Bed
- Charlie Dore - Breakfast of Neutrinoshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fs0mg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fs0mg.jpg2017-09-12T13:00:00.000ZCharlie Dore performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05frzvd
Charlie Dore - Breakfast of Neutrinos
- Charlie Dore in Conversation!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0527c9q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0527c9q.jpg2017-05-07T17:03:00.000ZCharlie Dore remembers the 70s and her major hit 'Pilot Of The Airwaves'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0527by6
Charlie Dore in Conversation!
- Charlie Dore in conversation with Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gxrmf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gxrmf.jpg2015-03-02T15:34:00.000ZJohnnie Walker is joined by Charlie Dore to speak about her time during the '70s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l4ylk
Charlie Dore in conversation with Johnnie Walker
Charlie Dore Tracks
Pilot Of The Airwaves
Pilot Of The Airwaves
Last played on
I'm Cleaning Out My House
I'm Cleaning Out My House
Last played on
Man In Bed
Man In Bed
Last played on
Dennis and Rose (live)
Dennis and Rose (live)
A Dog Out Looking For His Day
A Dog Out Looking For His Day
Man In Bed (live)
Man In Bed (live)
15 Minutes With Danny Kaye
15 Minutes With Danny Kaye
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
Feb
2019
Charlie Dore, Julian Littman
Cabbage Patch Pub, London, UK
17
Mar
2019
Charlie Dore, Davies
Old Cinema Launderette, Sunderland, UK
8
Jun
2019
Charlie Dore, Julian Littman
Alstonefield Village Hall, Ashbourne, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-23T00:33:02
23
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
