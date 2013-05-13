Church of MiseryFormed 1995
Church of Misery
1995
Church of Misery Biography (Wikipedia)
Church of Misery (チャーチ・オブ・ミザリー Chāchi obu Mizarī) is a doom metal band from Tokyo, Japan, formed in 1995. Church of Misery's musical style melds early Black Sabbath-style doom with psychedelic rock; most of the band's songs are about serial killers and mass murderers.
Bassist Tatsu Mikami has been the sole constant member in their line-up.
Church of Misery Tracks
All Hallows Eve
Church of Misery
All Hallows Eve
Cities On Flame
Church of Misery
Cities On Flame
Church of Misery Links
