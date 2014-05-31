Wrangler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0abed82-f270-410b-9662-5edb4b06c100
Wrangler Tracks
Sort by
Lava Land
Wrangler
Lava Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lava Land
Last played on
Theme From Wrangler
Wrangler
Theme From Wrangler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From Wrangler
Last played on
LA Spark
Wrangler
LA Spark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LA Spark
Last played on
1968 Moog Modular
Wrangler
1968 Moog Modular
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1968 Moog Modular
Last played on
Upcoming Events
6
Jul
2019
Wrangler
Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK
Wrangler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist