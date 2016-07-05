Thomas GanschBorn 31 December 1976
Thomas Gansch (born December 31, 1975, St. Pölten) is a well-known Vienna-based Austrian trumpet player.[not in citation given]
In 1992 the brass septet Mnozil Brass was founded in which he has since played first trumpet. In 1999 he was invited to the Vienna Art Orchestra, a renowned European Big Band. Later he founded his own "little big band", Gansch & Roses. Thomas Gansch performs on an unusual looking, self designed trumpet, commonly referred to as the "Gansch Horn" that resembles a standard jazz B♭ trumpet but with a rotary valve system. He uses this with a Bach 3B megatone trumpet mouthpiece. made by the Austrian brass instruments manufacturer Schagerl.
