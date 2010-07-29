Kyte are an electronic indie pop group, from Leicestershire, England.

Kyte comprise Nick Moon (vocals), Tom Lowe (guitars and keyboards), Scott Hislop (drums and percussion). Their earlier musical output was often labelled shoegazing (or neo-shoegazing) and post rock but they have since moved into a more electro and pop influenced sound. Their debut single, "Planet," was released in 2007 on Sonic Cathedral Recordings, the b-side of which, "Boundaries," was used in a trailer for the television series The Sopranos.[not in citation given] Their debut album was released in 2008 on Kids Records (UK) / Erased Tapes Records (EU) to generally positive reviews. In April 2009 they released their second full-length release Science For The Living in Japan. The two disc Japan release featured tracks taken from their 2008 Two Sparks, Two Stars EP, with the remaining tracks being new material. The bonus disc included a remix from The Joy Formidable of the opening track on Disc 1, "Eyes Lose Their Fire."