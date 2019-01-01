Cali y El DandeeFormed 2009
Cali y El Dandee
2009
Cali y El Dandee Biography (Wikipedia)
Cali & El Dandee are a Colombian [[Latin Pop] [Music urban]] duo, consisting of brothers Alejandro Rengifo (Cali) and Mauricio Rengifo (Dandee). They started their career in 2008 and have been together since.
Their biggest hits are "Gol", "Volver","Move Your Body","Tus Ojos", "Lento", "La Muda". Their most successful singles "Por Fin Te Encontré" and "Yo Te Esperaré" have received more than 750 million and 350 million views respectively on YouTube. Their debut album 3 A.M was released on July 10, 2012, on record company Universal Studios Spain.
In 2012, Cali & El Dandee collaborated with Spanish singer David Bisbal in the Spanish official anthem for Euro 2012, 'No hay 2 sin 3'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
