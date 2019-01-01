Cali & El Dandee are a Colombian [[Latin Pop] [Music urban]] duo, consisting of brothers Alejandro Rengifo (Cali) and Mauricio Rengifo (Dandee). They started their career in 2008 and have been together since.

Their biggest hits are "Gol", "Volver","Move Your Body","Tus Ojos", "Lento", "La Muda". Their most successful singles "Por Fin Te Encontré" and "Yo Te Esperaré" have received more than 750 million and 350 million views respectively on YouTube. Their debut album 3 A.M was released on July 10, 2012, on record company Universal Studios Spain.

In 2012, Cali & El Dandee collaborated with Spanish singer David Bisbal in the Spanish official anthem for Euro 2012, 'No hay 2 sin 3'.