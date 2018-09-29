The DynamicsUS R&B group. Formed 1957. Disbanded 1974
The Dynamics
1957
The Dynamics Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dynamics were an American R&B group from Detroit, Michigan.
The Dynamics were formed in the early 1960s. Their first hit was 1963's "Misery", which formed the basis for the Who's first record, Zoot Suit.
In the late 1960s the group was managed by Ted White, who married Aretha Franklin. The group released two full-length albums and charted three hits on the U.S. R&B charts in 1973-74.
Their first album was recorded in Memphis and featured a number of Memphis session musicians - Reggie Young on guitar, Bobby Emmons on organ, Bobby Wood on piano, Mick Leach on bass, and Gene Chrisman on drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Dynamics Tracks
I Need Your Love
The Dynamics
I Need Your Love
I Need Your Love
Yes, I Love You Baby
The Dynamics
Yes, I Love You Baby
Yes, I Love You Baby
Misery
The Dynamics
Misery
Misery
Ain't No Sun
The Dynamics
Ain't No Sun
Ain't No Sun
Whole Lotta Love
The Dynamics
Whole Lotta Love
Whole Lotta Love
Seven Nation Army
The Dynamics
Seven Nation Army
Seven Nation Army
7 Nation Army
The Dynamics
7 Nation Army
7 Nation Army
Seven Nation Reggae
The Dynamics
Seven Nation Reggae
Seven Nation Reggae
The Dynamics Links
