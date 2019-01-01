Monster MagnetFormed 1989
Monster Magnet
1989
Monster Magnet Biography (Wikipedia)
Monster Magnet is an American rock band. Hailing from Red Bank, New Jersey, the group was founded by Dave Wyndorf (vocals and guitar), John McBain (guitar) and Tim Cronin (vocals and drums). The band first went by the names "Dog of Mystery", "Airport 75", "Triple Bad Acid" and "King Fuzz" before finally settling on "Monster Magnet", taken from the name of a 1960s toy made by Wham-O, which Wyndorf liked when he was a child.
Monster Magnet Tracks
2000 Light Years From Home
Monster Magnet
2000 Light Years From Home
2000 Light Years From Home
Last played on
Powertrip
Monster Magnet
Powertrip
Powertrip
Last played on
Soul
Monster Magnet
Soul
Soul
Last played on
Baby Götterdämerung
Monster Magnet
Baby Götterdämerung
Baby Götterdämerung
Last played on
Space Lord
Monster Magnet
Space Lord
Space Lord
Last played on
Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Monster Magnet
Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Last played on
Dinosaur Vacume (Radio 1 Session, 26 Apr 1993)
Monster Magnet
Dinosaur Vacume (Radio 1 Session, 26 Apr 1993)
Superjudge (Radio 1 Session, 26 Apr 1993)
Monster Magnet
Superjudge (Radio 1 Session, 26 Apr 1993)
Freak Shop USA (Radio 1 Session, 26 Apr 1993)
Monster Magnet
Freak Shop USA (Radio 1 Session, 26 Apr 1993)
Evil
Monster Magnet
Evil
Evil
Last played on
Dinosaur Vacume
Monster Magnet
Dinosaur Vacume
Dinosaur Vacume
Last played on
Crop Circles
Monster Magnet
Crop Circles
Crop Circles
Last played on
Look to the Orb for your Warning
Monster Magnet
Look to the Orb for your Warning
Look to the Orb for your Warning
Last played on
Twin Earth
Monster Magnet
Twin Earth
Twin Earth
Last played on
Your Lies Become You
Monster Magnet
Your Lies Become You
Your Lies Become You
Last played on
Temple of your Dreams
Monster Magnet
Temple of your Dreams
Temple of your Dreams
Last played on
Superjudge
Monster Magnet
Superjudge
Superjudge
Last played on
Freak Shop USA
Monster Magnet
Freak Shop USA
Freak Shop USA
Last played on
Sin'S A Good Man'S Brother
Monster Magnet
Sin'S A Good Man'S Brother
Sin'S A Good Man'S Brother
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Monster Magnet
Electric Brixton, London, UK
