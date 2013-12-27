James KingTenor. Born 22 May 1925. Died 20 November 2005
James King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a09182a2-fa3f-42ce-bf44-75f8c77506a2
James King Biography (Wikipedia)
James King (May 22, 1925 – November 20, 2005) was an American operatic tenor who had an active international singing career in operas and concerts from the 1950s through 2000. Widely regarded as one of the finest American heldentenors of the post-war period, he excelled in performances of the works of Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss.
King made several recording during his career, most notably singing the role of Siegmund in Die Walkure for Sir Georg Solti's famous recording of Wagner's Ring Cycle. He was a member of the voice faculties at the University of Missouri–Kansas City and the Jacobs School of Music of Indiana University.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James King Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor Op.125 (Choral) -4th movement; Presto - allegro assai
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor Op.125 (Choral) -4th movement; Presto - allegro assai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor Op.125 (Choral) -4th movement; Presto - allegro assai
Last played on
James King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist