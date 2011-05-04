Ross TompkinsJazz pianist. Born 13 May 1938. Died 30 June 2006
Ross Tompkins
Ross Tompkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Ross Tompkins (May 13, 1938 – June 30, 2006) was an American jazz pianist who was a member of The Tonight Show Band.
Ross Tompkins Tracks
Emily
Ross Tompkins
Emily
Emily
