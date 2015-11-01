The Darling DeMaes
The Darling DeMaes are a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2007 in Montreal. The band consists of guitarist and singer/songwriter Erik Virtanen, guitarist Buz (Marc-André Mongrain), and vocalist/guitarist Tasha Cyr.
I Don't Think I'll Ever Love Another
